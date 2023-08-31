UPPSC PCS J Result 2022 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPPSC PCS J Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on August 30, 2023. The final results for the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022 can be downloaded from uppsc.up.nic.in by candidates who took the exam.In the Top 20, there are 15 female contenders.The Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022, commonly known as UPPSC PCS J 2022, has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) as of today, August 30, 2023. Candidates who participated in the exam and interview can see the final results at uppsc.up.nic.in.

This year, 302 individuals have been declared competent for 303 positions as judicial officers, 165 of whom are women, representing a success rate of 55%.

UPPSC PCS J 2022: Steps to check here

Visit uppsc.up.nic.in, the official website.

Click on the exact link for UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2022 (Interview Round) on the homepage that appears.

The screen will launch a PDF file with the results.

Examine your name and roll number carefully in the result list.

For future use, download, store, and print a hard copy.

According to information provided by the commission, Nishi Gupta of Kanpur took first place, followed by Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj in second place, and Rashmi Singh of Kasganj in third place.

A total of 79,565 individuals applied for the exam, and 50,837 of those candidates showed up for the preliminary exam on February 12. For the May 23–25 main examination, 3145 candidates were deemed successful.