UPPSC PCS MAINS ADMIT CARD 2023

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023: Candidates who cleared the prelims and are now eligible to appear for mains can download the hall ticket from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Sep 18, 2023
UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has released the UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 on September 17, 2023. Candidates who passed the preliminary examination and are now qualified to take the main examination can obtain their hall tickets through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 were held on May 14, 2023, and a total of 3,44,877 students took the exam, with 4,047 successfully qualifying for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2023.

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download


1. Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in 

2. Then click on the link that reads "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-1/E- 1/2023, PCS (MAINS.) EXAMINATION-2023" 

3. A new page will open 

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth 

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen 

6. Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future use

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023; direct link here

The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 will take place from September 26 to September 29, 2023. The mains exam is held twice a day, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

