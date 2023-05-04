UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out On uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2023 can now check and download the prelims admit card through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Steps To Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the login details like registration number, DOB etc

Step 4: Submit and your UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the admit card. Take a printout of the same for further need.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 Exam Date

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be conducted on May 14, 2023 across the state in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will be conducted in 51 districts across the state