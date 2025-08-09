UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Released At dgme.up.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here
UPPSC has officially released the results for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam 2025 at dgme.up.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the results for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their result from the official website, i.e. dgme.up.gov.in.
Candidates must know that the result for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Result is released in PDF format which will include the roll numbers of all the candidates including male and female. And candidates who will get shortlisted provisionally will get proceeded towards the next stages of the recruitment.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv