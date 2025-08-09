Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943746https://zeenews.india.com/education/uppsc-staff-nurse-result-2025-released-at-dgme-up-gov-in-check-direct-link-to-download-here-2943746.html
NewsEducation
UPPSC STAFF NURSE RESULT 2025

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Released At dgme.up.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

UPPSC has officially released the results for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam 2025 at dgme.up.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025 Released At dgme.up.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here(Photo credit: Freepik)

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the results for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their result from the official website, i.e. dgme.up.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the result for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Result is released in PDF format which will include the roll numbers of all the candidates including male and female. And candidates who will get shortlisted provisionally will get proceeded towards the next stages of the recruitment.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK