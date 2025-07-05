UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani Final Result 2025 Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Merit List Here

UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani Final Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the final result for the Staff Nurse (Unani) Recruitment Exam 2025. Candidates who took part in the selection process can view the merit list on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The list features names of candidates who cleared all recruitment stages, including the written test and document verification. This recruitment drive aims to fill positions in the Unani medical services under the state health department. Candidates should verify their results using their roll number and follow any guidelines provided for the next steps. Final appointments will be made after confirming medical fitness and eligibility criteria.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani Final Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. Select the link titled “Final Result - STAFF NURSE (UNANI) EXAMINATION-2025.” The result PDF will open in a new window. Use the search option (Ctrl + F) to find your roll number or name in the list. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani Final Result 2025: Details mentioned on merit list

Candidate's Roll Number Full Name of the candidate Registration/Application Number Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.) Gender Date of Birth Marks obtained in the written examination Final selection status (Selected/Provisional/Withheld) Any remarks regarding document verification or eligibility Cut-off marks for each category (if included in the result PDF)

Candidates whose names appear in the final result are advised to regularly check the official UPPSC website for updates regarding the joining process. Details about appointment letters and postings will be shared by the concerned department in due time. Selected candidates must fulfill all eligibility conditions and complete the required medical examination as directed by the commission.