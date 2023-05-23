UPSC 2022 Final Result Declared At upsc.gov.in, Ishita Kishore Tops- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

UPSC CSE 2022 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC CSE 2022 final result. Ishita Kishore has topped in the CSE exam 2022. Candidates can check the final results on UPSC's official website www.upsc.gov.in. Check the direct link here. The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in the world. It is conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and B civil services.

UPSC CSE 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC’at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on 'UPSC CSE 2022 Result.

Step 3: The UPSC CSE 2022 final result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the UPSC CSE result

UPSC 2022 Result: Toppers List

1. ISHITA KISHORE

2. GARIMA LOHIA

3. UMA HARATHI N

UPSC 2022 Result: 3 Stages Of Exam

The exam is divided into three stages: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination is a qualifying exam, while the Main Examination and the Personality Test are the deciding factors for selection.