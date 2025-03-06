UPSC CAPF ACs Registration 2025: Apply For 357 Vacancies At upsconline.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

UPSC CAPF ACs Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun online registration for the recruitment of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eligible candidates can apply at upsconline.gov.in until March 25. Admit cards will be available on the last working day before the exam at upsconline.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025, and will have two papers. Paper 1 will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

UPSC CAPF ACs Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years old as of August 1, 2025. This means their date of birth should be between August 2, 2000, and August 1, 2005. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

To be eligible for UPSC CAPF ACs 2025, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification. Those who are in their final year of graduation can apply provisionally. However, if they qualify for the PET/PST round, they must provide proof of passing their degree within the specified time, as mentioned in Sub-Rules 9.1 and 9.2 of Rule 15 of the CAPF (AC) Exam, 2025.

UPSC CAPF ACs Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click the "Exam Notification: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025" link on the homepage.

Click on it, and a new page will open.

Select "Click Here" to access the application form.

Fill in the required details, upload the necessary documents, and complete the payment process.

After submitting the form, download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

UPSC CAPF ACs Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The first paper will be on General Ability and Intelligence, worth 250 marks. It will have multiple-choice questions available in both English and Hindi. The second paper, carrying 200 marks, will focus on General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension. Candidates can write the essay in either English or Hindi, but the precis writing, comprehension, and language skills sections will be in English only. After the written exam, candidates will have to go through a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), an Interview/Personality Test, and a Medical Standards Test.

UPSC CAPF ACs Registration 2025: Application fees

Candidates who have already been selected through a previous exam for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the participating CAPFs are not eligible to apply again. The application fee is Rs 200, but female candidates and those from SC/ST categories are exempted from paying it.