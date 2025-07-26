UPSC CARF Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

UPSC CARF Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the CARF Assistant Commandant 2025 on 25th July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the written exam can now download their admit cards through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration ID or Roll number and your date of birth correctly to access their hall tickets. The examination will take place on 3rd August, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 357 vacancies across forces like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.

UPSC CARF Assistant Commandant Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘E-Admit Cards for Various UPSC Examinations’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select on the ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2025’ link.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration ID or Roll number and your date of birth correctly.

Step 6: After submission of the details, your hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Download and print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

UPSC CARF Admit Card 2025: Important Guidelines

Candidates must note that they will have to carry the printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid government ID photo proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, or Driving Licence. Also, they must know that they will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic gadgets, any books, notes or food items to the examination centre. Additionally, they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.