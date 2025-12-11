Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994750https://zeenews.india.com/education/upsc-cds-1-2026-notification-out-indian-army-recruitment-begins-at-upsc-gov-in-or-upsconline-nic-in-apply-by-dec-30-2994750.html
NewsEducationUPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Army Recruitment Begins At upsc.gov.in; Apply By Dec 30
UPSC CDS 2026

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Army Recruitment Begins At upsc.gov.in; Apply By Dec 30

UPSC CDS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification regarding the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-1), 2026 at upsc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Army Recruitment Begins At upsc.gov.in; Apply By Dec 30 (File Photo) UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification OUT

UPSC CDS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification regarding the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-1), 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the exam can now apply for it through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. 

UPSC CDS 2026 Notification OUT; Direct Link To Download Official Notice

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

#DNA
Munir's Reign Of Terror: Imran's Sisters Detained, PTI Banned, Trump Bails Pak
dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: 48-Second Video Reveals Terror Machinery
Japan earthquake news
Japan Hit By Fresh Earthquake Days After 7.6 Magnitude Tremor
Jammu and Kashmir snow
Snow Drought Grips Jammu And Kashmir, IMD Reports 46.63% Snowfall Deficit
India US trade
'India Is A Tough Nut To Crack,' Says US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Thailand
9 Cambodian Civilians Killed In Border Fighting, Thai Military Imposes Curfew
Uttar Pradesh
Those Who Divide Country Are Sinners Like Jaichand And Mir Jafar: CM Yogi
India
PM Modi Talks With Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance On Terror
Indian drone
Pakistan's Nightmare: India's 'Baaz' Drone Flies 18 Hours, Missiles Can't Stop
Lok Sabha
‘Detect, Delete, Deport’: Shah Backs SIR, Reiterates India Not For...