NewsEducationUPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Army Recruitment Begins At upsc.gov.in; Apply By Dec 30
UPSC CDS 1 2026 Notification OUT: Indian Army Recruitment Begins At upsc.gov.in; Apply By Dec 30
UPSC CDS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification regarding the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-1), 2026 at upsc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
UPSC CDS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification regarding the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS-1), 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the exam can now apply for it through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CDS 2026 Notification OUT; Direct Link To Download Official Notice
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement