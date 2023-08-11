UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has issued admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. The hall tickets for the exam scheduled for September 3, 2023 have been released. Candidates who plan to take the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023, can now access their hall tickets via the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The date for downloading the UPSC CDS admit card is September 3, 2023. Candidates must have their registration number accessible in order to download their admission cards. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printout of their admit card to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to take tests if they do not have the necessary documents.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link available for "Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023."

3. After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their login details

4. UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2023 will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

Candidates are also encouraged to bring a black ball point pen to the examination hall. All candidates should wear a mask or face cover. Candidates may bring their own hand sanitizer in clear bottles with them. Aside from the foregoing, candidates must adhere to'social distance' and 'personal hygiene' standards while in the Examination Halls/Rooms and on the premises of the Venue.