UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024-25 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The results are provided in a PDF format, listing the names and roll numbers of successful candidates. A total of 349 candidates have qualified in the UPSC CDS 2 exam. The commission has also stated that candidates' marks will be published on the website after the final results for the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) Course are announced.

The official notification states that, “The following are the lists, in order of the merit of 349 (223+89+37) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services (II), 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, and SBS interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 159th DE courses of Indian Military Academy Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-flying) Training Course.”

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ section.

Find and click on the UPSC CDS II final result link.

Open the PDF file.

Check your result in the document.

Download and print a copy for future use.

According to the UPSC notification, 2,534 candidates qualified for the written exam for the first academy, 900 for the second, and 613 for the third. These candidates were then eligible for the interview round. The merit lists were prepared without considering the results of the medical examination.