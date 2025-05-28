UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025 To Be Released Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2025 today, May 28. Candidates aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces through the CDS pathway can view the detailed notification on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in — once it is published.

The application window will open alongside the notification release and will remain active until June 17, 2025. The CDS II 2025 written exam is scheduled for September 14, 2025. This examination provides entry into esteemed institutions such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the CDS exam, candidates must fulfill certain educational and age criteria:

Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA): Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Indian Naval Academy (INA): Candidates should have an engineering degree from a recognized university or institution. Air Force Academy (AFA): A degree from a recognized university is required, with Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level, or a Bachelor of Engineering. The exam is open to unmarried male and female candidates who also meet the physical and medical standards prescribed by the respective training academies.

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025.”

Step 3: Register by entering your basic personal details.

Step 4: Log in using your registration credentials.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025: Exam pattern

For IMA, INA, and AFA: The written test includes three subjects — English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. Each paper is two hours long, making the total exam duration six hours. The maximum marks for these candidates are 300.

For OTA: The exam comprises only two papers — English and General Knowledge. Each section is two hours long, with a total score of 200 marks.

Candidates who clear the written exam will proceed to the SSB interview, which evaluates their psychological fitness, leadership qualities, and overall suitability for a role in the armed forces.