UPSC CDS 2 notification 2026 out: Salary from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000; Check complete details here

UPSC CDS 2: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2026. As per the latest notification, CDS 2 2026 last date to apply is June 9, 2026.

Those candidates who are eligible can submit their applications online through the official website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Also Read: RPSC Assistant Professor 2026 notification

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This year, UPSC aims to fill 451 vacancies across the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

UPSC CDS 2 important date

Candidates must keep track of the following important dates related to UPSC CDS 2 Examination 2026:

Notification release date: May 20, 2026

Online application begins: May 20, 2026

CDS 2 2026 application form date: June 9, 2026 (6 PM)

Written examination date: September 13, 2026

Tentative written result: October 2026

UPSC CDS vacancy details

A total of 451 vacancies have been announced for different defence academies:

Indian Military Academy (IMA): 100 posts

Indian Naval Academy (INA): 26 posts

Air Force Academy (AFA): 32 posts

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) Men: 275 posts

Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) Women: 18 posts

UPSC CDS eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for different academies must meet the following educational qualifications:

For IMA and OTA: Graduation degree from a recognised university

For INA: Engineering degree or BSc with Physics at graduation level and Mathematics & Physics at Class 12 level

For AFA: Graduation with Physics and Mathematics at Class 12 level or Bachelor of Engineering

CDS 2 2026 age limit

The age criteria vary depending on the academy and course applied for. Generally, candidates between 19 and 25 years are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The CDS selection process consists of multiple stages:

Written Examination

SSB Interview

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be called for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round.

Also Read: BSNL JTO 2026 notification released

CDS 2 salary details

Selected candidates undergoing training at the respective academies will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month under Level 10 pay matrix. Officers are also entitled to several allowances and benefits after commissioning.

Lieutenant (Lt.) – Level 10

Salary: Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500 per month

Captain (Capt.) – Level 10B

Salary: Rs 61,300 – Rs 1,93,900 per month

Major (Maj.) – Level 11

Salary: Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200 per month

Lt. Colonel to Major General

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) – Level 12A

Salary: Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400 per month

Colonel (Col.) – Level 13

Salary: Rs 1,30,600 – Rs 2,15,900 per month

Brigadier (Brig.) – Level 13A

Salary: Rs 1,39,600 – Rs 2,17,600 per month

Major General (Maj. Gen.) – Level 14

Salary: Rs 1,44,200 – Rs 2,18,200 per month

Higher Military Ranks

Lieutenant General (HAG Scale) – Level 15

Salary: Rs 1,82,200 – Rs 2,24,100 per month

Lieutenant General (HAG+ Scale) – Level 16

Salary: Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400 per month

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS)/Army Commander/Lt. General – Level 17

Fixed Salary: Rs 2,25,000 per month

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) – Level 18

Fixed Salary: Rs 2,50,000 per month

How to apply for UPSC CDS 2 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Complete One Time Registration (OTR)

Log in with registered credentials

Fill the CDS 2 application form

Upload required documents and photograph

Pay the application fee, if applicable

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

UPSC CDS 2 fee

As per the notification, general/OBC male candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 while all feale candidates, SC/ST candidates have been exempted from payment.