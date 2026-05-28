UPSC CDS 2 notification 2026 out: Salary from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000; Check complete details here
UPSC CDS 2: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for 2026. Those candidates who are eligible can submit their applications online through the official website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
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UPSC CDS 2: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2026. As per the latest notification, CDS 2 2026 last date to apply is June 9, 2026.
Those candidates who are eligible can submit their applications online through the official website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Also Read: RPSC Assistant Professor 2026 notification
This year, UPSC aims to fill 451 vacancies across the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).
UPSC CDS 2 important date
Candidates must keep track of the following important dates related to UPSC CDS 2 Examination 2026:
- Notification release date: May 20, 2026
- Online application begins: May 20, 2026
- CDS 2 2026 application form date: June 9, 2026 (6 PM)
- Written examination date: September 13, 2026
- Tentative written result: October 2026
UPSC CDS vacancy details
A total of 451 vacancies have been announced for different defence academies:
- Indian Military Academy (IMA): 100 posts
- Indian Naval Academy (INA): 26 posts
- Air Force Academy (AFA): 32 posts
- Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) Men: 275 posts
- Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) Women: 18 posts
UPSC CDS eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for different academies must meet the following educational qualifications:
- For IMA and OTA: Graduation degree from a recognised university
- For INA: Engineering degree or BSc with Physics at graduation level and Mathematics & Physics at Class 12 level
- For AFA: Graduation with Physics and Mathematics at Class 12 level or Bachelor of Engineering
CDS 2 2026 age limit
The age criteria vary depending on the academy and course applied for. Generally, candidates between 19 and 25 years are eligible to apply.
Selection Process
The CDS selection process consists of multiple stages:
- Written Examination
- SSB Interview
- Medical Examination
- Final Merit List
Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be called for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round.
Also Read: BSNL JTO 2026 notification released
CDS 2 salary details
Selected candidates undergoing training at the respective academies will receive a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month under Level 10 pay matrix. Officers are also entitled to several allowances and benefits after commissioning.
Lieutenant (Lt.) – Level 10
Salary: Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500 per month
Captain (Capt.) – Level 10B
Salary: Rs 61,300 – Rs 1,93,900 per month
Major (Maj.) – Level 11
Salary: Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200 per month
Lt. Colonel to Major General
Lieutenant Colonel (Lt. Col.) – Level 12A
Salary: Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400 per month
Colonel (Col.) – Level 13
Salary: Rs 1,30,600 – Rs 2,15,900 per month
Brigadier (Brig.) – Level 13A
Salary: Rs 1,39,600 – Rs 2,17,600 per month
Major General (Maj. Gen.) – Level 14
Salary: Rs 1,44,200 – Rs 2,18,200 per month
Higher Military Ranks
Lieutenant General (HAG Scale) – Level 15
Salary: Rs 1,82,200 – Rs 2,24,100 per month
Lieutenant General (HAG+ Scale) – Level 16
Salary: Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400 per month
Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS)/Army Commander/Lt. General – Level 17
Fixed Salary: Rs 2,25,000 per month
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) – Level 18
Fixed Salary: Rs 2,50,000 per month
How to apply for UPSC CDS 2 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- Complete One Time Registration (OTR)
- Log in with registered credentials
- Fill the CDS 2 application form
- Upload required documents and photograph
- Pay the application fee, if applicable
- Submit the form and save a copy for future reference
UPSC CDS 2 fee
As per the notification, general/OBC male candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 while all feale candidates, SC/ST candidates have been exempted from payment.
- General/OBC male candidates: Rs 200
- Female, SC, and ST candidates: Exempted from fee payment
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