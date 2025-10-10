UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination-II, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Clearing the UPSC CDS 2 exam is a key step for aspirants aiming to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force as commissioned officers. The CDS II written examination was conducted nationwide on September 14, 2025, in three sessions — English from 9 AM to 11 AM, General Knowledge from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and Elementary Mathematics from 4 PM to 6 PM. Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now be required to appear for the CDS 2 Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Steps to download here

— Visit the official websites of the Union Public Service Commission — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

— On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Results’ or ‘UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025’.

— The merit list displaying the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates will appear on the screen.

— Look for your name and roll number in the list.

— Review your result carefully, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Selection process

Candidates who have cleared the written examination will move on to the next phase of the selection process — the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview followed by a medical examination. This stage assesses a candidate’s intelligence, communication skills, leadership qualities, and overall suitability for an officer’s role.

The SSB interview is conducted in two stages:

Stage 1: This includes the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test and the Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT).

Stage 2: This comprises a Psychology Test, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, and a final conference.

Those who qualify will need to register online at the official Indian Army recruitment portal — joinindianarmy.nic.in — within two weeks of the written result being declared.