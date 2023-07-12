UPSC CDS II 2022: Check Your Marks Now At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination II, 2022 on July 12. A total number of 302 candidates have passed the examination. Recommended students can download the marks list from the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/. The selected candidates will be offered admission to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy as per merit. The UPSC CDS II examination took place on September 2022 and the results were declared on July 4.

UPSC CDS II: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC — https://upsc.gov.in/.



Step 2: On the landing page, click on the Marks of the Recommended Candidates for CDS II Examination link.

Step 3: A PDF will open which will display the marks of the recommended applicants.

Step 4: Check your marks and download the document.

The document contains the marks of the candidates in the written examination and interview along with their date of birth and roll number. The list contains the names of the qualified students who are offered seats at different academies. A total of 103 women candidates have secured their seats at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) while 146 male candidates are selected for Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

43 male candidates have been selected for the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, while 15 men have been offered the seat at Indian Airforce Academy in Hyderabad.

UPSC conducts the CDS examination twice a year to recruit students into the military academies. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 341 posts are to be filled. Out of these positions, 100 are at the IMA in Dehradun, 22 are at the Indian Naval Academy, 32 are at the Air Force Academy, 170 are at the OTA (male) and 17 for female.

The marks are the culmination of the scores candidates achieved in the written examination and the interview that was conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB).