UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC Mains Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 was conducted on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates who have cleared the mains exam are eligible to appear for the interview or personality test. Those who qualify must submit their service preferences through the online Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) before the interviews begin. Preferences should be indicated only for the services participating in this year's Civil Services Examination, based on the candidate's choice for allocation. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,056 vacancies. The registration process began on February 14 and concluded on March 5, 2024. Qualified candidates must also fill out the attestation form online and submit it through the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) website. The form will be accessible from the beginning of the Personality Test (Interview) process until its completion.

UPSC Mains Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2024" on the homepage.

A new page will appear, displaying the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

The mark sheets of all candidates will be posted on the Commission’s website within 15 days after the final results are announced (following the Personality Tests/Interviews). These mark sheets will be available online for 30 days. Candidates aspiring for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS) must indicate their preference for Zones and Cadres in the online Detailed Application Form-II. Once submitted, no changes to the preferences will be allowed.