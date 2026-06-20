/UPSC civil services main 2026: DAF-I released at upsc.gov.in; Check details

UPSC mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF-I) for candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026.
Eligible candidates can now complete the application process through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
The DAF is a crucial step in the Civil Services Examination process and must be submitted by all candidates shortlisted for the Main examination.
Through the form, candidates are required to provide detailed personal, educational and service preference-related information that will be used during the subsequent stages of the selection process.
Only candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 are eligible to fill out the Detailed Application Form. Candidates who fail to submit the DAF within the stipulated period will not be allowed to appear for the Civil Services Main Examination.
Candidates will be required to furnish information including:
Applicants are advised to carefully verify all information before final submission, as incorrect details may affect their candidature.
Candidates can follow these steps:
The Detailed Application Form plays a significant role in the Civil Services Examination process.
Information provided by candidates is considered during personality tests and interviews conducted later in the recruitment cycle.
Candidates are therefore advised to fill the form thoughtfully and ensure that all claims regarding educational qualifications, reservation benefits and other credentials are supported by valid documents.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for updates regarding DAF submission deadlines, examination schedules and other important announcements related to the Civil Services Examination 2026.
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