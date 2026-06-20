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UPSC civil services main 2026: DAF-I released at upsc.gov.in; Check details

UPSC mains 2026: Only candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 are eligible to fill out the detailed application form.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
UPSC civil services main 2026: DAF-I released at upsc.gov.in; Check details

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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