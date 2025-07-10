UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves can now download their admit cards through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The CMS examination will take place on the 20th July, 2025 which is conducted for recruitment of medical officer posts in government departments. Candidates must know that admit card is an essential document which is used on the day of the examination. Details that are mentioned on the admit card are exam date, centre details and personal information of the candidates.