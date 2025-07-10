Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2929885https://zeenews.india.com/education/upsc-cms-admit-card-2025-out-at-upsc-gov-in-check-direct-link-to-download-here-2929885.html
NewsEducation
UPSC CMS ADMIT CARD 2025

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download Here

UPSC has officially released the admit cards for Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2025. Scroll down to check more details Here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download Here UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the admit cards for Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves can now download their admit cards through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The CMS examination will take place on the 20th July, 2025 which is conducted for recruitment of medical officer posts in government departments. Candidates must know that admit card is an essential document which is used on the day of the examination. Details that are mentioned on the admit card are exam date, centre details and personal information of the candidates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK