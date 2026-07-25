/UPSC CMS admit card 2026 released: Check exam date, schedule and important instructions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall tickets online and prepare for the upcoming test.
UPSC has made the CMS 2026 admit card available on its official website. Candidates can download it by logging in with their Registration ID or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth.
The written examination will be held on August 2, 2026, to fill 1,358 Medical Officer posts in different departments. Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card before the exam.
Follow these simple steps to download the admit card:
Visit upsconline.nic.in
Click the CMS 2026 admit card link
Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number, along with your Date of Birth
Click the submit button
Your admit card will be shown on the screen
Download it and save it for future use
The UPSC CMS 2026 exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 2, 2026, in two sessions:
Paper I (General Medicine and Paediatrics): 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Paper II (Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine): 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Get to the centre on time. Follow the instructions closely; this isn't the exam to cut corners on.
Bring a printed admit card, plus a valid original photo ID
Double-check everything on the admit card before you leave home
Arrive ahead of the reporting time
No mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any electronic gadgets
Leave notes and study material outside the exam hall; none of it's allowed in
The release of the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 marks an important step for candidates preparing for the exam. Applicants should download their admit cards as soon as possible, check all details carefully, and follow the exam day guidelines to avoid any last-minute issues.
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