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UPSC CMS admit card 2026 released: Check exam date, schedule and important instructions

UPSC has released the CMS Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the exam on August 2, which will be conducted in two sessions. Applicants must download their hall tickets online and carry them with a valid ID to the exam centre.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
UPSC CMS admit card 2026 released: Check exam date, schedule and important instructions
Image Credit: UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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