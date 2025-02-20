UPSC CMS Registration 2025 Begins At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC CMS Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started accepting applications for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill over 700 vacancies, and the last date to apply is March 11, 2025. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 20, 2025.

This year, the exam will be conducted for around 705 vacancies. Under Category-I, there are 226 vacancies for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of the Central Health Service. Under Category-II, there are 450 vacancies for Assistant Divisional Medical Officers in the Railways, 9 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officers in the New Delhi Municipal Council, and 20 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officers Grade-II in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

UPSC CMS Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Category 2 posts (Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer in NDMC, and General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in MCD), candidates must be below 32 years old as of August 1, 2025. This means they should have been born on or after August 2, 1993.

For Category 1 posts (Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services), the upper age limit is 35 years as of August 1, 2025.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Those who are yet to appear or have recently appeared for the final exam can also apply. However, they must submit proof of passing the exam within the deadline mentioned in the official notification.

Accepted proof includes degree certificates, final mark sheets, or provisional degree certificates issued by the competent authority.

Candidates who have not yet completed their compulsory rotating internship can still apply for the exam. However, if selected, they will only be appointed after completing the internship.

Physical fitness: Additionally, candidates must meet the required physical and medical fitness standards set for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025.

UPSC CMS Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Create an account by providing the required details.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment.

Review the form carefully and submit it.

Download and save the form for future reference.

UPSC CMS 2025 application fee is ₹200. SC, ST, PwBD and Female candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.