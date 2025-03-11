UPSC CMS Registration 2025 Ends Today At upsconline.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC CMS Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam 2025 today, March 11. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. Before applying, candidates must complete their one-time registration (OTR) process.

The UPSC is conducting this exam to fill around 705 vacancies. These include 226 positions for Medical Officers in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of the Central Health Service. Additionally, there are 450 vacancies for Assistant Divisional Medical Officers in the Railways, 9 for General Duty Medical Officers in the New Delhi Municipal Council, and 20 for General Duty Medical Officers Grade-II in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

UPSC CMS 2025: Eligibility

Age Limit: For most posts, candidates must be under 32 years of age as of August 1, 2025. However, for the Medical Officers Grade in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of the Central Health Services, the maximum age limit is 35 years on the same date.

Candidates must have passed both the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Those who have appeared or are yet to appear for the final exam can apply provisionally but must provide proof of passing within the specified time. Candidates who have not yet completed their compulsory rotating internship can take the exam, but if selected, they will be appointed only after completing the internship.

Candidates must also meet the required physical and medical fitness standards set for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.

UPSC CMS Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the "UPSC CMS 2025 Application" link available on the homepage.

Register by providing details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in with your credentials and complete the application form with personal, educational, and other necessary details.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 200, but SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates are exempt from payment.