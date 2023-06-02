UPSC CMSE 2022 Final Result Declared At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Result Here

UPSC CMSE Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Final Result 2022 for Combined Medical Service Examination (CMSE). The candidates who had appeared in the Combined Medical Services Examination, would now be able to check their result by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. The commission has recommended a total of 307 individuals for appointment under Category I, and a total of 322 candidates under Category II.

UPSC CMSE Final Result: Direct Link

UPSC CMSE Final Result 2022: Know how to check

- Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the “Final Result - Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022”

- A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the result.

- Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

“Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories are appended”, reads the official notification.