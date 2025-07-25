UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The written examination took place from 21st June, 2025 to 22nd June, 2025. All the candidates who have cleared the written test are now eligible to appear for the Personality Test/ Interview. Candidates who qualify must present original documents during the Personality Test to validate their age, educational qualifications, category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), and disability status, if applicable.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘What’s New’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now find the link of ‘Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025’ and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF will appear on your screen, find the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your roll number.

Step 5: Save and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates must know that according to the examination rules, the Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be available from July 29 to August 12, 2025 (up to 6:00 PM) on the official website. Shortlisted candidates must log in to confirm or update their educational qualifications, proof of passing the qualifying exam, correspondence address, higher qualifications, work experience, achievements, and service preferences (if shortlisted for both categories). Failure to update or upload required documents in the One-Time Registration (OTR) module within the deadline will lead to cancellation of candidature. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.