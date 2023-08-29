UPSC CSE 2023 Mains Admit Card Out At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE 2023: The UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) admit cards have been made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can verify and download their hall tickets right away if they plan to take the Mains exam. The official website, upsc.gov.in, has posted it.

Candidates must input their registration ID or roll number and date of birth in order to download their admit cards. For the UPSC CSE mains test, which will be held on September 15, 2023, admit cards have been made available.

UPSC CSE 2023: Steps to download here

1. Candidates should visit upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

2. They should select the link for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 admit card on the homepage.

3. Select 'Click here' to access the IAS 2023 admit card login website in the following step.

4. Carefully read the instructions before checking the box.

5. To log in, type your registration number and security code.

6. Your screen will display the UPSC Mains admit card 2023 after you log in.

7. Complete the process and download it.

8. Print it out for your records.

Only those applicants who passed the preliminary examination are qualified to take the main examination on September 15. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam. If they don't, they could not be permitted to take the exam.