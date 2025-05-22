UPSC CSE 2024-25 Prelims Answer Key Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the answer key for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2024 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the released key, three questions from Paper 1 (General Studies 1) have been dropped. The paper originally had 100 questions worth 200 marks, so marks will now be calculated based on 97 questions. Paper 2 (General Studies 2) included 80 questions with a total weight of 200 marks. The exam followed a negative marking scheme, deducting one-third of the marks for every incorrect answer.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was held on June 16. Out of all the candidates, 14,627 were declared eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The commission recently announced the final result, recommending 1,009 candidates for appointment. These selections were based on the Mains result declared on December 9, 2024, followed by the personality test interviews.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: Steps to check answer key here

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Click on the “Examinations” tab on the homepage. Find and click the answer key link next to “Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024.” The answer key PDF will open on the screen. Download and save the PDF for future use.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 25. Admit cards have already been released for the exam, which will fill 979 vacancies this year. Candidates facing issues with their admit card should immediately contact the Commission by emailing uscsp-upsc@nic.in. They must include their name, roll number, registration ID, and the examination year in the email. If the admit card has a blurred photo or missing details, candidates must carry a valid photo ID and two passport-sized photographs (with name and date printed) to the exam center.