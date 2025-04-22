Advertisement
UPSC CSE 2024 IAS Toppers List: Shakti Dubey Ranks First; Check Full List, Male Topper Is....

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2024 on Tuesday, April 22.

Shakti Dubey has secured the first position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, with Harshita Goyal secured second and Dongre Archit Parag third. 

A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to key roles in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' Central Services. 

Here are the 10 topper list:

1. Shakti Dubey

2. Harshita Goyal

3. Dongre Archit Parag

4. Shah Margi Chirag

5. Aakash Garg

6. Komal Punia

7. Aayushi Bansal

8. Raj Krishna Jha

9. Aditya Vikram Agarwal

10. Mayank Tripathi

Candidates who took the exam can now view their results on the official UPSC official website.

