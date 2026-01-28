UPSC CSE 2026 notification likely to be released shortly: Check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification later this week. The CSE notification has been delayed as the release was originally planned for January 14 due to administrative reasons.

Once published on the official UPSC portal upsc.gov.in the notification will kick off the application process for prestigious posts such as IAS, IPS, IFS and other Group A and Group B services.

The detailed notice will include important information on eligibility, exam dates, syllabus, and vacancies, and applicants will be able to apply online once it is released.

UPSC CSE exam date 2026

As per the tentative schedule released, the Civil Service Prelims Exam 2026 will be conducted on May 24, 2026, while the Mains Exam will begin from August 21, 2026.

After the notification is released, candidates will be able to have comprehensive details on vacancies, eligibility criteria, exam dates, syllabus, and the selection procedure.

The selection process includes three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview.

What is the UPSC cadre allocation policy 2026?

The UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026 has been released by the Department of Personnel & Training, under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, on 23rd January 2026 at the official portal. The Central Government, after due consultation with the State Governments, has revised the cadre allocation policy for the All India Services, namely the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The revised UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy will use a rotational cycle system covering all 25 states and joint cadres, with each cycle accommodating 25 candidates in order of merit.

Within a cycle, higher-ranked aspirants are prioritized, and if several candidates fall in the same cycle, the one with the better rank gets preference while others move to subsequent cycles. The government says this updated approach will promote greater fairness and improve administrative efficiency in the distribution of All-India Service officers.