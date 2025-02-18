UPSC CSE Application Window 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close registrations for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2025 prelims today, February 18, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their applications on the official website, upsc.gov.in. After the registration deadline, the correction window will be available from February 19 to 25, 2025. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled for May 25, 2025. Additionally, candidates planning to apply for the Indian Forest Service prelims exam must submit their applications by February 18, 2025. This year, around 979 vacancies will be filled through the Civil Services Examination.

UPSC official notification states that “The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025.”

UPSC CSE Application Form: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for UPSC CSE 2025 must have a graduation degree or an equivalent qualification. Those who have appeared for their final exams but are awaiting results can also apply. However, if they qualify for the interview or personality test, they must provide proof of passing the examination. Applicants with degrees in MBBS, BDS, Veterinary Science, or similar fields must submit proof of internship completion. The minimum age requirement is 21 years, while the maximum age is 32 as of August 1, 2025. Age relaxations apply for reserved category candidates.

UPSC CSE Application Form: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 registration link on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates must complete the online registration.

After registering, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

UPSC CSE Registration 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the exam is Rs 100. However, Female candidates, as well as those from SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories, are exempted from paying the fee. Payment can be made through different methods, such as cash deposit at any State Bank of India branch, Net Banking, Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Cards, or UPI.

The UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examination annually in three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. This exam is the selection process for prestigious services like the IAS, IFS, and IPS.