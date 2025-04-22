UPSC CSE Final Result 2024-25 DECLARED At upsc.gov.in, Shakti Dubey Tops- Check Direct Link Here

UPSC Exam 2024-25: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Candidates who took the exam can now view their results on the official UPSC website. Shakti Dubey has secured the top rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024, followed by Harshita Goyal in second place and Dongre Archit Parag in third. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to key roles in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' Central Services. The selections have been made across different categories.

UPSC Exam 2024-25: Here's how to check result

Go to the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click the link for the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 PDF. The result PDF will open in a new tab where you can check your result. Download the file and print a copy for future reference.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2024-25: Toppers this year

1. Shakti Dubey

2. Harshita Goyal

3. Dongre Archit Parag

4. Shah Margi Chirag

5. Aakash Garg

6. Komal Punia

7. Aayushi Bansal

8. Raj Krishna Jha

9. Aditya Vikram Agarwal

10. Mayank Tripathi

UPSC has stated that the candidature of 241 recommended candidates is provisional, while the result of one candidate has been withheld.

UPSC CSE Result 2024-25: Know more about the topper this year

Shakti Dubey, who secured the top rank in the CSE 2024 exam, completed her BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

The Civil Services Examination is held every year by the UPSC in three stages — Preliminary, Mains, and Interview — to recruit candidates for the IAS, IFS, IPS, and other central services. The Preliminary exam for the 2024 cycle was conducted on June 16. Out of 9,92,599 applicants, 5,83,213 candidates appeared for the exam.