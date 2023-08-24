UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023: The Civil Services Examination or CSE Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC soon. When the admit card is made available, candidates who have enrolled for the Mains Exam can access it on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The admit card is often made available three weeks before the exam, going by historical patterns.

According to the timetable, the UPSC CSE Mains Exam will be held this year on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. Candidates can expect to receive their admit cards the following week. Candidates should be aware that the commission has not yet specified the day when the admit card will be released.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on CSE Mains 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Syllabus

Two qualifying papers, Paper A and Paper B, each carrying 300 points, will be part of UPSC Mains. Expect the language paper; the exam will be in English and Hindi and the paper is descriptive. There will be two shifts for the exam: 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.