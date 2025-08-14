UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released For August 22 Exam At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains admit card for the exam that will take place on 22nd August, 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card from the official websites, i.e. upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the hall ticket is an important document that every candidate must carry to the examination hall as they won’t be allowed to enter the exam venue without the admit card and the candidate will not be able to take the Civil Services Mains exam. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the UPSC e-Admit Card along with the original photo identity card mentioned in the admit card. This rule applies for every session of the examination. Candidates should carefully check all the details to make sure there are no errors, such as incorrect information or spelling mistakes. And they should immediately contact the UPSC if there are any issues on the admit card and get it corrected before the exam day.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Admit card’ or ‘Download Hall Ticket’ on the homepage, then click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number, date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission your CSE Mains 2025 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download the hall ticket

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination

UPSC CSE Hall ticket 2025: Items Not Allowed Inside Exam Hall

Candidates must not carry bags, luggage, valuables, mobile phones, smart or digital watches, electronic gadgets, books, or any other prohibited items into the examination premises. The Venue Supervisor will not provide any facility to store these belongings. If a candidate brings such items, they must arrange to keep them outside the venue at their own risk, as the Commission will not be responsible for any loss or damage.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three phases , Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test. The Preliminary stage consists of objective-type questions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the importsnt updates.