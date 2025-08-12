UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains admit card on its official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This hall ticket is an important document that every candidate must carry to the examination hall. Without it, entry to the exam venue will not be allowed, and the candidate will not be able to take the Civil Services Mains exam. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the UPSC e-Admit Card along with the original photo identity card mentioned in the admit card. This rule applies for every session of the examination.

Once the admit card is available, candidates should carefully check all the details to make sure there are no errors, such as incorrect information or spelling mistakes. If any issue is found, they should immediately contact the UPSC and get it corrected before the exam day.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for the CSE Mains admit card download.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

Submit the details and download your CSE Mains 2025 admit card.

Save a copy and print it for use on the exam day.

UPSC CSE Hall ticket 2025: Items not allowed inside exam hall

Candidates must not carry bags, luggage, valuables, mobile phones, smart or digital watches, electronic gadgets, books, or any other prohibited items into the examination premises. The Venue Supervisor will not provide any facility to store these belongings. If a candidate brings such items, they must arrange to keep them outside the venue at their own risk, as the Commission will not be responsible for any loss or damage.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three phases — Preliminary, Mains, and the Personality Test. The Preliminary stage consists of objective-type questions.