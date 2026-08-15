/UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026 out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

UPSC released the Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2026 on August 14. If you're appearing for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, your e-admit card is now downloadable from the official website: upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates can access their hall tickets using their registration ID or roll number and date of birth. The UPSC CSE Mains examination will be conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026. Candidates should download their admit cards well in advance and carefully check all the details mentioned on them.
The Civil Services Mains examination will begin on August 21, 2026, and continue until August 30, 2026. Candidates should check their admit cards for the exact exam date, session, reporting time, examination centre and other important instructions.
Here's the process:
Visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in.
Find the admit card section on the homepage.
Click through to the Civil Services Examination 2026 link.
Enter your registration ID or roll number, along with your date of birth.
Click the submit button.
Your admit card should show up on screen.
Download your admit card and take a printout.
Go through this carefully once it's downloaded:
Candidate's name
Roll number
Registration number
Photograph
Signature
Date of birth
Examination date
Reporting time
Examination timings
Examination centre name and address
If candidates find any error in the admit card, immediately contact the UPSC.
Two sessions, split like this:
Session Examination Timing
Forenoon 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon
Afternoon 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Candidates should check their admit card for the exact reporting time before each examination.
A printed admit card, but also an original, valid photo ID. Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, passport, driving licence. Keep a photocopy of that ID on hand. If you've got category-related documentation, or PwBD paperwork, bring that along as well, wherever it applies.
If you've legally changed your name, you may need to carry proof of that, such as a Gazette notification or similar valid documentation.
Reach out to UPSC as soon as you spot the issue.
The facilitation counter runs Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM. You can call:
011-23381125
011-23385271
011-23098543
011-23098591
Or write in at web-upsc@nic.in.
Postal address, if you need it: Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.
Candidates should reach their examination centres well before the reporting time and carry all the required documents. They should also carefully read the instructions printed on the e-admit card.
It is advisable to avoid carrying unnecessary or prohibited items to the examination centre, as these may not be allowed inside the examination hall.
The UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026 isn't something to overlook, not with the exam starting August 21. Download it early, verify every detail, and make sure you've got everything sorted documents, instructions, all of it well before you walk into that centre.
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