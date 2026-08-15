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UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026 out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

UPSC has released the Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2026 on August 14, with the exam scheduled from August 21 to August 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets from upsconline.nic.in using their registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026 out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here
Image Credit: UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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