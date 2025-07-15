UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

UPSC ESE Schedule 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025. The written examination will be conducted from August 22 to August 31. Only candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam and submitted the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-1) are eligible to appear for the Mains. The complete timetable is available on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

To become an IAS, IPS, IRS, or IFS officer, candidates must successfully clear all three stages of the UPSC examination: the Preliminary Exam, the Mains Exam, and the Interview. Entry to the Mains exam centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card, so candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for important updates. This year, around 9,000 candidates are expected to appear for the Mains exam, competing for a total of 979 vacancies.

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university to be eligible for the exam. Those in their final year can also apply; however, they must submit proof of having completed their degree at the time of applying for the Mains examination.

UPSC ESE Schedule 2025: Important dates

Date Forenoon Session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM) August 22 Paper-I Essay — August 23 Paper-II General Studies-I Paper-III General Studies-II August 24 Paper-IV General Studies-III Paper-V General Studies-IV August 30 Paper-A Indian Language Paper-B English August 31 Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2

UPSC CSE 2025: Exam pattern

The UPSC Mains 2025 examination will consist of nine descriptive (theory-based) papers. Among these, candidates must choose one optional subject from the list of prescribed subjects, which includes two papers—each carrying 250 marks. Out of the nine papers, two are compulsory language papers: one in English and the other in a regional language. These are qualifying in nature and carry 300 marks in total.

The Mains also includes four General Studies (GS) papers — Papers 1 to 4 — each worth 250 marks. Additionally, there is one essay paper carrying 250 marks and two papers based on the candidate’s chosen optional subject, each also worth 250 marks.