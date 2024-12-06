UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024 Likely To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the UPSC Mains Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in once it is released. However, the Commission has not yet confirmed the date and time for the release of the results. Based on previous trends, the UPSC CSE Mains results are usually announced in December. For instance, last year, the results were declared on December 8, 2023. This year, the Civil Services Mains Examination took place on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12.00 noon and the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,056 vacancies. The application process began on February 14 and concluded on March 5, 2024. The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, and its results were announced on July 1, 2024.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024: Steps to download here

Candidates must present original documents to verify their eligibility and reservation claims during the Personality Test (Interview). These include proof of age, educational qualifications, community, EWS status, PwBD status, and other relevant documents like the TA form.

Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC Mains Result 2024.

A PDF file will open.

Look for your roll number in the list.

Download the file and print a copy for future reference.

Each eligible candidate is allowed a maximum of six (6) attempts at the Civil Services Examination (CSE). However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC and PwBD categories, who meet the eligibility criteria, are granted additional attempts. The interview and personality test will be conducted for a total of 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying score required.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is conducted in three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Personality Test. It is held to recruit officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various other Grade A and B positions in the central government and its departments.