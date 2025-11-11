UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF Here
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025 today, 11th November, 2025. All the Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check and download the result from the official UPSC website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result PDF
