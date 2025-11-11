Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983152https://zeenews.india.com/education/upsc-cse-mains-result-2025-out-at-upsc-gov-in-check-direct-link-to-download-pdf-here-2983152.html
NewsEducation
UPSC CSE MAINS RESULT

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF Here

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025 today at upsc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF HereUPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025 today, 11th November, 2025. All the Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check and download the result from the official UPSC website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Result PDF

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women long boots
Best Women’s Long Boots for Winter | Stylish, Comfy & Trendy Footwear Picks
Bihar exit polls
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: RJD's 'Tejashwi Raaj' Or Nitish Kumar's Magic? Deets
women’s fashion
Best Women’s Winter Co-Ord Sets for Warm, Chic & Effortless Style
Bihar elections
Bihar Elections 2025: 111-Year-Old Voter Nasima Inspires Voter Participation
PM Modi Bhutan visit
PM Modi, Bhutan King Seek Blessings From Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics In Thimphu
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Route Of Car Involved In Explosion REVEALED; CCTV Footage Shows…
Viral video
Terrifying Video | Snake Slithers Out Of Car Mirror, Leaving Internet Scared
sleep talking
Why Some People Talk While Sleeping — Reason Behind This Strange Habit
bihar exit polls 2020
Exit Poll Vs Result 2020: How Accurate Were Bihar Exit Poll In 2020?
Faridabad case
Faridabad Case: Dr Shaheen’s Father Says He ‘Can’t Believe Her Involvement’