UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Know How To Download Here

UPSC Prelims 2023 Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Prelims 2023 Admit Card is expected to be released soon on the official website. According to previous patterns, the UPSC Civil Services admit card would be available this week on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. According to the official notification for the UPSC CSE Exam 2023, students will receive their prelims admit card three weeks before the exam. As a result, the UPSC Prelims admission card is scheduled to be released this week.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims are slated for May 28, 2023. The UPSC CSE Exam is estimated to attract approximately 11 lakh participants. Meanwhile, UPSC is likely to announce the UPSC Civil Services 2022 Final Result by June 2023. The last round of candidate interviews will be held on May 18, 2023.

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for UPSC Admit Card for the Civil Services Prelims exam

A new page will open, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

Your UPSC Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The UPSC main test will be held on September 15th. The UPSC test registration period ended on February 21, 2023. Candidates had the opportunity to make changes to their exam forms from February 22 through February 28, 2023. 1105 vacant posts in various government ministries will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination.