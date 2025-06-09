UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result To Be OUT SOON At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

UPSC Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) Result 2025 soon. However, the exact date and time have not been confirmed, the result is expected to be released by the second week of June, following previous years’ trends. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their results will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC releases the CSE Prelims results within 15 days of the examination. For instance, in 2024, the exam took place on June 16 and the results were released on July 1. In 2023, the exam was held on May 28, with the results announced on June 12. Based on this pattern, the CSE Prelims Result 2025 is anticipated to be declared by June 14. However, candidates are advised to wait for the official announcement regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration. The examination took place on 25th May, 2025, Sunday in two separate shifts, each shift of two hours. This prelims exam is a preliminary round and candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination and candidates who will clear the mains exam, they will appear for the personal interview round, which is the last round.

UPSC Prelims 2025: Steps to Download here

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A PDF file containing the results will open on your screen.

Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F shortcut on your computer (or the search option on your phone) to find your roll number.

Step 5: Download and Save the PDF for future reference and use.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Exam pattern

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on Sunday, May 25, in two separate shifts, each lasting two hours. The exam included two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). The UPSC has already made the question papers for the prelims available online. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.