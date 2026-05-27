UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 answer key released: Here’s how to download PDF and analyse your performance

UPSC has released the CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026. For the lakhs of candidates who sat the exam, the wait is over. You can now check your responses against the official key and get a realistic sense of where you stand.

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What's been released

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The provisional answer key covers both papers: General Studies Paper 1 and CSAT (Paper 2). It's provisional for now, meaning it could still be revised before the final version comes out. But it's enough to compare your answers, estimate your score, and start thinking about whether Mains is a real possibility this cycle.

Where to find it

It's on the official UPSC website. The PDF is available to download directly - question-wise answers, no ambiguity about format.

How to download

1. Go to the official UPSC website

2. Head to the "What's New" or "Examinations" section

3. Click the link for UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026

4. Open the PDF

5. Download it and keep a copy saved

Also Read: Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: First merit list out; Here’s what you need to do next

Why it actually matters

An answer key isn't just a formality. It lets you estimate your score before results are officially declared. You can analyse where you went wrong, figure out which areas cost you marks, and use that to sharpen your preparation going forward — whether that's for Mains this year or the next attempt. For borderline candidates, especially, even a rough score estimate matters a lot right now.

Objections: Can You Raise One?

Yes, possibly. Since this is a provisional key, UPSC is expected to give candidates a window to flag discrepancies if they believe an answer is incorrect. Challenges will be reviewed, and a final answer key will be published afterwards. Keep an eye on official announcements for the exact process and timeline.

The answer key is out. Download it, go through it carefully, and stay close to official UPSC updates for what comes next — results, cutoffs, and the road to Mains.