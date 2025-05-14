UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CSE Prelims can download their hall tickets from the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 25. This year, the commission has announced a total of 979 vacancies across various civil services.

UPSC CSE Admit card 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official websites — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “e-Admit Card: UPSC CSE (P) 2025”

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number along with your Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your UPSC CSE 2025 admit card on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future use

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025: Instructions for candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam venue; without it, entry will not be allowed. A valid photo ID, as mentioned in the admit card, is also mandatory. Candidates with unclear photographs or missing names/dates on the admit card must bring a photo ID, two passport-size photos (with name and date), and an undertaking — one photo for each session. Any discrepancies in the admit card should be reported immediately via email at uscsp-upsc@nic.in. Entry to the exam venue will close 30 minutes before the scheduled time — by 9:00 AM for the forenoon session and 2:00 PM for the afternoon session; no candidate will be allowed entry after this. Candidates must ensure that their name, photograph, and QR code on the admit card are clear and accurate; if not, they should contact the commission. Items like bags, valuables, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, electronic devices, books, or any banned materials are strictly prohibited; no storage arrangements will be provided at the venue.

The Civil Services Examination is held every year to recruit candidates for various Group A and Group B positions under the Government of India. In addition to IAS, IPS, and IFS, the exam also covers services like the Indian Railway Accounts Service, Indian Postal Service, Indian Trade Service, and other allied services. The selection process includes three stages — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.