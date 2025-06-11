UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

UPSC Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) Result 2025 soon on its official website. Although the exact date and time have not been confirmed, the result is expected to be released by the second week of June, following previous years’ trends. The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on May 25 (Sunday) in two separate shifts, each lasting two hours. Candidates can access and download the PDFs of GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 from the official website – upsc.gov.in. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

The UPSC releases the CSE Prelims results within 15 days of the examination. For instance, in 2024, the exam took place on June 16 and the results were released on July 1. In 2023, the exam was held on May 28, with the results announced on June 12. Based on this pattern, the CSE Prelims Result 2025 is anticipated to be declared by June 14. However, candidates are advised to wait for the official announcement regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration.

UPSC Prelims 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result.”

Step 3: A PDF file containing the results will open on your screen; download it.

Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F shortcut on your computer (or the search option on your phone) to locate your roll number.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference and use.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Exam pattern

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on Sunday, May 25, in two separate shifts, each lasting two hours. The exam included two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). The UPSC has already made the question papers for the prelims available online.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: New portal

The UPSC has introduced a new online application portal to simplify the registration and application process for aspirants. This updated system features a four-part structure, enabling candidates to complete essential steps even before any specific exam notification is released. The portal is now live at https://upsconline.nic.in.