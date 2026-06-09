Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053984https://zeenews.india.com/education/upsc-cse-prelims-result-2026-expected-on-this-date-check-past-trends-cut-offs-and-toppers-3053984.html
NewsEducationUPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppers
UPSC CSE PRELIMS RESULT 2026

UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppers

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 is expected soon, with candidates closely tracking past trends to predict the release date. Expected cut-offs and topper insights will play a key role in understanding chances and preparing for the next stage.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Exam was conducted.
  • Lakhs of students appeared for it, and now they are waiting for the results.
  • The result date hasn’t been officially declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) yet.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppersUPSC CSE Prelims result 2026

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Exam was conducted, and lakhs of students appeared for it, and now they are waiting for the results. The result date hasn’t been officially declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) yet; however, the result is likely to be announced in the second week of June. The candidates will be able to check the result on the official website once it is declared.

Also Read: When will MHT CET 2026 result be released? Check expected date, and time here

When will UPSC Prelims 2026 result be out?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The UPSC hasn’t declared the date of their results yet. However, based on previous trends, the result is expected to be declared within a few days. Candidates should keep checking the official UPSC website for updates.

Past year trends of UPSC Prelims results

Year  Exam Date Result Date
2025 May 25 June 11
2024 June 16 July 1
2023 May 28 June 12
2022 June 5 June 22

Expected Cut-Off Based on Last Year

The official cut-off for UPSC Prelims 2025 was:

General: 92.66

OBC: 92.00

EWS: 89.34

SC: 84.00

ST: 82.66

PWBD-1: 76.66

PWBD-2: 54.66

PWBD-3: 40.66

PWBD-5: 40.66

These marks can give candidates an idea about their chances this year.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Visit the official UPSC website

Open the "UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026" link

Download the PDF file

Search your roll number in the list

That's it. If your number's there, you're through.

Also Read: No phones, no internet, and no calls: NEET re-exam 2026 paper setters kept in complete isolation till June 21

 

What happens after qualifying prelims?

It means Mains. The written examination is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026, which isn't a huge runway once results are out and the adrenaline settles. Qualified candidates will need to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF-1) and, more urgently, get serious about answer writing, current affairs, and revision. The Mains reward a very different skill set than Prelims. Starting early matters.

Why is this result important?

Prelims is the gate. It doesn't matter how strong a candidate's Mains preparation is if the roll number isn't in that PDF; the journey stops here. The final selection eventually pulls from all three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Personality Test. But none of that becomes relevant until this first hurdle is cleared.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result is expected very soon, and it will decide the next stage of the journey for thousands of aspirants. Candidates are advised to stay updated, keep checking the official website, and be ready for the next step in their preparation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Women's T20 WC: Fulmalli, spinners star as India beat Windies in warm-up match
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Amid delays, Rajnath Singh reviews progress of Light Combat Aircraft programme
Dubai
7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident
Strait of Hormuz
All 24 Indian crew rescued after fire incident on oil tanker MT Marivex
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI: When & where to watch Sooryavanshi live in India?
Israel Iran attack
How new escalation between Israel, Iran is an attack on Trump's war exit plan
Municipal Corporation
Bengal: Trinamool-run KMC Board dissolved, administrator appointed
Indian Railways
India's railway push: Vaishnaw says 'Want to add 3k regular trains in 5 years'
RINL Vizag Steel
Sudden explosion, ball of fire, molten steel: Inside details of Vizag tragedy
FIFA World Cup
10 oldest players at FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo to Modric; check full list