UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppers

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Exam was conducted, and lakhs of students appeared for it, and now they are waiting for the results. The result date hasn’t been officially declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) yet; however, the result is likely to be announced in the second week of June. The candidates will be able to check the result on the official website once it is declared.

Also Read: When will MHT CET 2026 result be released? Check expected date, and time here

When will UPSC Prelims 2026 result be out?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The UPSC hasn’t declared the date of their results yet. However, based on previous trends, the result is expected to be declared within a few days. Candidates should keep checking the official UPSC website for updates.

Past year trends of UPSC Prelims results

Year Exam Date Result Date 2025 May 25 June 11 2024 June 16 July 1 2023 May 28 June 12 2022 June 5 June 22

Expected Cut-Off Based on Last Year

The official cut-off for UPSC Prelims 2025 was:

General: 92.66

OBC: 92.00

EWS: 89.34

SC: 84.00

ST: 82.66

PWBD-1: 76.66

PWBD-2: 54.66

PWBD-3: 40.66

PWBD-5: 40.66



These marks can give candidates an idea about their chances this year.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Visit the official UPSC website



Open the "UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026" link



Download the PDF file



Search your roll number in the list



That's it. If your number's there, you're through.

Also Read: No phones, no internet, and no calls: NEET re-exam 2026 paper setters kept in complete isolation till June 21

What happens after qualifying prelims?

It means Mains. The written examination is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026, which isn't a huge runway once results are out and the adrenaline settles. Qualified candidates will need to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF-1) and, more urgently, get serious about answer writing, current affairs, and revision. The Mains reward a very different skill set than Prelims. Starting early matters.

Why is this result important?

Prelims is the gate. It doesn't matter how strong a candidate's Mains preparation is if the roll number isn't in that PDF; the journey stops here. The final selection eventually pulls from all three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Personality Test. But none of that becomes relevant until this first hurdle is cleared.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result is expected very soon, and it will decide the next stage of the journey for thousands of aspirants. Candidates are advised to stay updated, keep checking the official website, and be ready for the next step in their preparation.