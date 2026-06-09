UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppers
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 is expected soon, with candidates closely tracking past trends to predict the release date. Expected cut-offs and topper insights will play a key role in understanding chances and preparing for the next stage.
- The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Exam was conducted.
- Lakhs of students appeared for it, and now they are waiting for the results.
- The result date hasn’t been officially declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) yet.
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The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 Exam was conducted, and lakhs of students appeared for it, and now they are waiting for the results. The result date hasn’t been officially declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) yet; however, the result is likely to be announced in the second week of June. The candidates will be able to check the result on the official website once it is declared.
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When will UPSC Prelims 2026 result be out?
The UPSC hasn’t declared the date of their results yet. However, based on previous trends, the result is expected to be declared within a few days. Candidates should keep checking the official UPSC website for updates.
Past year trends of UPSC Prelims results
|Year
|Exam Date
|Result Date
|2025
|May 25
|June 11
|2024
|June 16
|July 1
|2023
|May 28
|June 12
|2022
|June 5
|June 22
Expected Cut-Off Based on Last Year
The official cut-off for UPSC Prelims 2025 was:
General: 92.66
OBC: 92.00
EWS: 89.34
SC: 84.00
ST: 82.66
PWBD-1: 76.66
PWBD-2: 54.66
PWBD-3: 40.66
PWBD-5: 40.66
These marks can give candidates an idea about their chances this year.
How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2026
Visit the official UPSC website
Open the "UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026" link
Download the PDF file
Search your roll number in the list
That's it. If your number's there, you're through.
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What happens after qualifying prelims?
It means Mains. The written examination is scheduled to begin on August 21, 2026, which isn't a huge runway once results are out and the adrenaline settles. Qualified candidates will need to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF-1) and, more urgently, get serious about answer writing, current affairs, and revision. The Mains reward a very different skill set than Prelims. Starting early matters.
Why is this result important?
Prelims is the gate. It doesn't matter how strong a candidate's Mains preparation is if the roll number isn't in that PDF; the journey stops here. The final selection eventually pulls from all three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Personality Test. But none of that becomes relevant until this first hurdle is cleared.
The UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 result is expected very soon, and it will decide the next stage of the journey for thousands of aspirants. Candidates are advised to stay updated, keep checking the official website, and be ready for the next step in their preparation.
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