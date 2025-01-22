UPSC CSE Registration 2025 Begins At upsc.gov.in- Check Dates, Notification, Eligibility And Other Details Here

UPSC CSE Registration 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration for the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2025 starting today, January 22, 2025. The official notification is also available on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. As per the updated UPSC annual calendar for 2025, the Civil Services Preliminary Exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025. Candidates interested in applying must submit their applications by February 11, 2025. The exam will include two papers with objective-type or multiple-choice questions. Candidates can make corrections to their online application form after submission between February 12 and February 18, 2025. The UPSC is carrying out a recruitment drive to fill around 979 vacancies. Last year, the Commission announced 1,056 vacancies for CSE and 150 for IFoS.

Candidates should note that the OTR profile (registration) is a one-time process and can be completed anytime during the year. If a candidate is already registered, they can directly start filling out the online application for the exam.

UPSC CSE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 notification under the ‘What’s New’ section.

Click on the link to open the notification on the new page.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification PDF will appear on your screen.

Download the PDF and keep a printed copy for future use.

UPSC CSE Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For roles like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), candidates must be Indian citizens.

The age limit is between 21 and 32 years as of August 1, 2025. This means candidates should be born between August 2, 1993, and August 1, 2004.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a graduate degree from a university recognized by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, an institution established by an Act of Parliament, or a deemed university under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Alternatively, they must hold an equivalent qualification recognized by the Commission.

UPSC CSE 2025: Application Fees

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred only). However, female candidates, SC/ST candidates, and persons with benchmark disabilities are not required to pay the fee.

Each candidate appearing for the exam, who meets the eligibility criteria, is allowed six attempts at the CSE. However, candidates from SC/ST/OBC and PwBD categories, who are eligible, will receive relaxation in the number of attempts.