Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024329https://zeenews.india.com/education/upsc-cse-result-2025-released-check-how-to-download-civil-services-final-result-and-merit-list-at-upsc-gov-in-3024329.html
NewsEducationUPSC CSE Result 2025 Released: Check how to download civil services final result and merit list at upsc.gov.in
UPSC CSE 2025 RESULTS

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Released: Check how to download civil services final result and merit list at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Personality Test (Interview) can now check their final results and merit list on the official UPSC website.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025.
  • Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Personality Test (Interview) can now check their final results.
  • The result will determine the selection of candidates for prestigious services like IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Released: Check how to download civil services final result and merit list at upsc.gov.inUPSC CSE Result 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Personality Test (Interview) can now check their final results and merit list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The result will determine the selection of candidates for prestigious services like IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.

After the declaration of the final result, UPSC will also release the category-wise cut-off marks. These marks show the minimum score required to qualify at different stages of the exam, such as Prelims, Mains, and the final selection.

How to Check UPSC CSE Result 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link “UPSC CSE Result 2025” available on the homepage.

3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the required login details.

4. Click on Submit, and the result will appear on the screen.

5. Check your result carefully and download the PDF.

6. Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025–26 Details

The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination result was declared in November 2025. The Mains examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

Candidates who qualified for the Mains were called for the Personality Test (Interview), which was held in two phases between December 2025 and January 2026.

Through this examination process, candidates are selected for top government services such as:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Police Service (IPS)

Other Central Services (Group A and Group B)

The marks of the Main examination were released earlier on February 6, 2026.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the most prestigious and competitive exams in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam with the dream of serving the nation through top administrative positions. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates and detailed information regarding the result and selection process.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO