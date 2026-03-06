UPSC CSE Result 2025 Released: Check how to download civil services final result and merit list at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Personality Test (Interview) can now check their final results and merit list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The result will determine the selection of candidates for prestigious services like IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.

After the declaration of the final result, UPSC will also release the category-wise cut-off marks. These marks show the minimum score required to qualify at different stages of the exam, such as Prelims, Mains, and the final selection.

How to Check UPSC CSE Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link “UPSC CSE Result 2025” available on the homepage.

3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the required login details.

4. Click on Submit, and the result will appear on the screen.

5. Check your result carefully and download the PDF.

6. Keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025–26 Details

The UPSC Civil Services Main Examination result was declared in November 2025. The Mains examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

Candidates who qualified for the Mains were called for the Personality Test (Interview), which was held in two phases between December 2025 and January 2026.

Through this examination process, candidates are selected for top government services such as:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

Indian Police Service (IPS)

Other Central Services (Group A and Group B)

The marks of the Main examination were released earlier on February 6, 2026.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the most prestigious and competitive exams in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam with the dream of serving the nation through top administrative positions. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates and detailed information regarding the result and selection process.