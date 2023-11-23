UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2023 Released At upsc gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2023: The Engineering Services Final Result has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. Candidates who took the Engineering Services Examination in 2023 can now view their results. It is now available on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The written examination took place in June 2023, and the interviews for the Personality Test took place between September and November 2023. Only those candidates who have passed all of the rounds will be included in the final list. The final list of candidates has been suggested for appointment to various services/posts in the Ministries/Departments involved.

It should be noted that 401 applicants have been suggested for appointment in various fields. Out of the 178 candidates, 46 were suggested for civil engineering, 64 for mechanical engineering, and 113 for electronics and telecommunication engineering.

UPSC Engineering Services Final Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Go to the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. From the homepage, navigate to the UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 link.

3. A new PDF file will be shown on the screen.

4. Go over it again and download it.

5. Print it out for future reference.

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them". Notice further reads, "The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. up to 21/02/2024] from the date of declaration of final result,” reads the official notification.