UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2025: Notification Out For Qualified Candidates To Update Their DAF At upsconline.gov.in- Check Details

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially issued a notification today, i.e. Friday for the candidates who have successfully cleared the Services (Main) examination, 2025, asking them to immediately update their Detailed Application Form (DAF).

Candidates must know that only after completing this they would be eligible for a Personality Test/ Interview. The Engineering Services Main Examination took place on 10th August, 2025. And the results were released on 4th September, 2025.

According to the official notice, all the candidates who have cleared the mains exam are supposed to update all their details, and also upload the proof of passing the required qualifying exams. And if candidates fail to complete this then their candidature will be canceled and they won't be able to appear for the Personality Test.

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link of Engineering Services (Main) exam 2025- DAF Update on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Verify all the personal details and also update the things that are required.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents/ certification of the qualifying exams and mark sheets.

Step 5: Add your higher education (if applicable), Enter your employment details including your past experience.

Step 6: Now select your preferences for the service allocation and cadre choices carefully.

Step 7: Re-check all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 8: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Additionally, the Commission has provided a 15-day window, from 12th to 26th September, 2025, for candidates to make updates. Applicants can log in with their One Time Registration (OTR) credentials on the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in, to revise their forms. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.