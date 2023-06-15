UPSC EPFO Admit Cards Released: Download From upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 on June 14. Applicants are advised to visit the official website — www.upsc.gov.in — to download their admit cards. The UPSC Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) exam is scheduled to take place on July 2. Those who have applied for Accounts Officer, Enforcement Officer, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner can download their admit cards from the official website.

This exam will take place in a single shift and applicants need to download their admit cards by mentioning their registration number and password. There are 577 vacancies.

The admit cards need to be carried during the exam. Without it, candidates won’t be permitted to appear for the examination.

The UPSC exam date for EO/AO is July 2, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, while the UPSE APFC exam will be held on the same day from 2 pm to 4 pm. The selection process will be based on a written exam and interview round.

How To Download Your Admit Card:

· Check their official website — https://upsconline.nic.in/.

· Click the link that mentions "Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, 2023.

· Enter your login information, such as registration ID or roll number.

· Click submit.

· Now, your UPSC EPFO 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

· Download it.

· Take a printout for future reference.

Details Required For Downloading:

· Date of birth

· Registration number

Candidates might get disqualified due to incorrect information or if the applicants don’t carry their admit cards. Applicants are suggested to recheck their details on the admit card.

Documents To Be Carried In The Exam Hall:

· Photo ID proof

· Admit card

· Passport size photo

The UPSC EPFO exam is for the positions of Enforcement Officer and Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. General category applicants must not exceed 30 years of age to meet the maximum age criteria.