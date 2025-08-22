Advertisement
UPSC EPFO RECRUITMENT 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today At upconline.nic.in- Check Direct Link to Apply Here

The Union Public Service Commission will close the application window for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 today at upconline.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today At upconline.nic.in- Check Direct Link to Apply HereUPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission will close the application window for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 on Friday, i.e. 22nd August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, i.e. upconline.nic.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 230 posts in the organisation. Candidates must know that they will have time to make corrections on their application forms from the 23rd August, 2025 to 25th August, 2025 after the registration process ends. 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

While submitting the application, candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25. The payment can be made either in cash at any SBI branch, through net banking of any bank, or via Visa/Master/RuPay credit/debit card as well as UPI payment options. Candidates who are from SC/ ST/ Person with Benchmark Disability and female candidates are exempted from application fees. 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025; Direct Link to Apply

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- upconline.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link of the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register, register yourself using your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the register details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and then submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference. 

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK