UPSC ESE 2025 Interview Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

UPSC ESE 2025 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the schedule for the interview round of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025. According to the official schedule, the personality test will start from 13th October, 2025 for a total of 1,376 candidates.

All the candidates who are selected for the personality test and are going to appear for it can now check their schedule on the official website, i.e. upsc.gov.in. The e-Summon Letters for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will soon be available for download. Candidates are advised that requests for changes in the scheduled date or time of their Personality Test (Interview) will generally not be accommodated.

The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9:00 AM, while for the afternoon session it is 1:00 PM. Candidates appearing for the interview will be eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses, limited to the fare of second-class or sleeper-class travel by Mail/Express trains only.

UPSC ESE 2025: Steps to Download e-Summon Letter

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link for the UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details asked if required or download the PDF directly.

Step 4: Check everything carefully then download the PDF.

Step 5: Print out your UPSC ESE 2025 e-summon letter for future reference.

Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. Along with the hall ticket, they should also bring a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, or any other acceptable document. Items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, geometry boxes, pencil cases, or any other electronic gadgets and restricted materials are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.