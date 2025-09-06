UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC ESE Main Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. To access the result, applicants are required to log in using their roll numbers and date of birth. The ESE Mains exam was conducted on August 10, 2025, at various centres across the country.

The commission has published a detailed roll number list of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Along with the results, UPSC has confirmed that only those who secured the minimum qualifying marks have been shortlisted. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Mains examination will now move forward to the personality test, which is the final stage of the selection procedure.

The personality test will assess not just technical knowledge but also decision-making ability, leadership qualities, and overall suitability for service. The UPSC ESE recruitment process is considered one of the most competitive exams in the country, aiming to fill key engineering posts in various government departments and ministries. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the schedule of the personality test and further instructions from the commission.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025.”

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout of the result for future reference.

“Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (https://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard," as per the official notice.

Candidates without the original documents supporting their eligibility will not be allowed to attend the Personality Test. UPSC has also clarified that requests for changes in the date or timing of the Personality Test will not be entertained.